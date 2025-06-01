Arunachal CM lays digital foundation for ₹750-cr education infrastructure projects

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, May 31: In a major step towards transforming the education sector in Arunachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday digitally laid the foundation stones for a range of infrastructure development projects valued at ₹750 crore.

The projects, to be implemented by the Rural Works Department (RWD) during the financial year 2025–26, fall under the ambit of the state’s Education Department.

According to an official statement, the initiative is a key component of the state government’s Shikshit Arunachal 2029 Mission, which aims to address infrastructure gaps and improve the overall quality of education across government schools.

A significant portion of the funding will be used to upgrade 39 government higher secondary schools under the SASCI scheme at a cost of ₹300 crore.

An additional ₹322 crore has been earmarked for the construction of 156 hostels and teachers’ quarters in various districts, also under the SASCI scheme.

Further, the plan includes the development of 14 large-capacity hostels, each accommodating 120 students, under the DAJGUA scheme at a cost of ₹71.40 crore.

Sixty bachelor barracks for school staff in rural areas will be built with a budget of ₹9 crore.

The Arunachal University in Pasighat is set to receive ₹30 crore for infrastructure upgrades, while ₹23.64 crore has been allocated for constructing 394 kitchen sheds cum stores to support the PM Poshan scheme.

Speaking at the launch, Chief Minister Khandu emphasized that the initiative reflects the government’s determination to overhaul the education system.

He said the Shikshit Arunachal mission is not only about infrastructure, but also about introducing key policy reforms to revitalise the education sector.

Schools that are non-functional or have zero attendance will be closed down, and the Inter-Village School Model will be implemented to streamline resources and improve outcomes.

Khandu acknowledged that in the past, excessive focus on expanding the number of schools had led to a decline in educational quality.

He said the new mission aims to reverse this trend and ensure top-tier education across the state by 2029.

Expressing confidence in the leadership of Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona, Khandu said he was optimistic that the goals of the mission would be achieved within the stipulated timeframe.

Congratulating both the RWD and the Education Department, the Chief Minister advised officials to ensure timely completion of the projects with strict adherence to quality standards.

The event was also attended by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona, Advisor to the Education Minister Mutchu Mithi, and senior officials from the concerned departments.