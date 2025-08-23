Student Leader and Journalist Arrested in Drug Trafficking Case in Itanagar

HT DIGITAL

ITANAGAR, AUGUST 23: Two people, one of whom is a student leader, and the other a local reporter, were arrested by the Chimpu Police in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday, August 22, for suspected drug peddling.

Acting on inputs of intelligence, police stopped a white Grand Vitara at the Chimpu Check Post. The naka was conducted under the overall supervision of SDPO Itanagar DySP Kengo Dirchi, OC Inspector N. Nishant, and the Chimpu Police unit, with overall observation by SP Itanagar Jummar Basar.

For ensuring transparency and in accordance with law, Special Judicial Magistrate (Narcotics) Oli Koyu and an independent witness were present during the search.

Those arrested were named as William Tana Tara (27), Secretary (Research & Documentation) of All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU), and had a press ID card of APN Live in his name, and Biki Phukan (28), who is a non-tribal dweller of H-Sector, Itanagar, native of North Lakhimpur, Assam.

From the possession of Tara, police confiscated more than 10 vials of heroin (2.5 gms net), four empty vials, money, several suspected mobile phones, a press ID card, and the Grand Vitara car.

A case has been registered under Chimpu PS Case No. 57/2025 U/S 21(a)/27A/29 of the NDPS Act. The authorities added the investigation seeks to identify and bust the larger supply chain associated with the accused. The Itanagar Capital Police once again asserted its zero-tolerance stance against drugs, saying that tough action will remain against anyone dealing in the narcotics business.