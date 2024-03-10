1 thousand people join BJP in Biswanath

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, March 9: In two separate joining meetings that were held in Biswanath district more than one thousand people from various backgrounds joined the saffron party, stated a press release issued by the BJP on Saturday.

According to the press release, nearly five hundred people from the minority community of south Sootea joined the BJP in a public meeting held at Idgaha moidam, Uttar Kolakati under No 1 Adabheti area of Biswanath Lok Sabha constituency. The meeting was convened by Biswanath district BJP in association with Sootea Mandal BJP. Ishwar Timsina, president of Sootea Mandal BJP chaired the meeting.

The joining meeting was attended by Biswanath MLA Pramod Borthakur, Diganta Ghatowar, district president of the BJP, Paresh Borkakaty, vice chairman of the animal husbandry department, Ranjan Gogoi, vice president of OBC board besides other office bearers. During the meeting, the Biswanath MLA welcomed the new inductees with party caps and shawls.

Nearly five hundred people joined the BJP during another joining meeting held at Borgang Chelaikathi under Chelaikathi GP on the northern part of Sootea on Saturday. The meeting organised under the aegis of Sootea Mandal BJP in collaboration of Biswanath district BJP, was chaired by Diganta Ghatowar. Addressing the gathering the Biswanath MLA briefly stated about the ideology of the saffron party and welcomed the new members with party caps and shawls. The joining meeting was attended by Dibyajyoti Bhuyan, Ranjan Gogoi, Ishwar Timsina, Lachit Pator and Ratul Nath among others.