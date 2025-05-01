1002 Members of All Party Hills Leaders’ Conference Join BJP in East Karbi Anglong

HT Digital

KARBI ANGLONG, MAY 1: In a significant political development, 1002 members of the All Party Hills Leaders’ Conference (APHLC) officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday. The event took place at a program organized by the BJP’s East Karbi Anglong District Committee at Desobai playground, located within the Singhason MAC constituency.

The new members, led by Deori Terang, finance secretary of APHLC from Singhason constituency, were welcomed by Tuliram Ronghang, the Chief Executive Member of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC). Ronghang addressed the gathering, criticizing opposition parties for their inability to organize effective meetings and accusing them of spreading false claims, including allegations about land deals and misappropriation of funds.

Ronghang praised the BJP for its positive impact in the region, noting that many opposition members, including those from Congress, APHLC, and the Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC), are joining the BJP in large numbers. He also mentioned that the entire Mahila Congress of West Karbi Anglong has joined the BJP.

The event was attended by several prominent leaders, including local MAC, MP Amarsing Tisso, and Rolland Killing, president of the BJP East Karbi Anglong District Committee.