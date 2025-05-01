35.9 C
Guwahati
Thursday, May 1, 2025
type here...

1002 Members of All Party Hills Leaders’ Conference Join BJP in East Karbi Anglong

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

KARBI ANGLONG, MAY 1: In a significant political development, 1002 members of the All Party Hills Leaders’ Conference (APHLC) officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday. The event took place at a program organized by the BJP’s East Karbi Anglong District Committee at Desobai playground, located within the Singhason MAC constituency.

- Advertisement -

The new members, led by Deori Terang, finance secretary of APHLC from Singhason constituency, were welcomed by Tuliram Ronghang, the Chief Executive Member of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC). Ronghang addressed the gathering, criticizing opposition parties for their inability to organize effective meetings and accusing them of spreading false claims, including allegations about land deals and misappropriation of funds.

Related Posts:

Ronghang praised the BJP for its positive impact in the region, noting that many opposition members, including those from Congress, APHLC, and the Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC), are joining the BJP in large numbers. He also mentioned that the entire Mahila Congress of West Karbi Anglong has joined the BJP.

The event was attended by several prominent leaders, including local MAC, MP Amarsing Tisso, and Rolland Killing, president of the BJP East Karbi Anglong District Committee.

View all stories
7 Most Beautiful Valleys in South India for Travelers
7 Most Beautiful Valleys in South India for Travelers
10 Charming Hill Stations in East India Perfect for a Summer Escape
10 Charming Hill Stations in East India Perfect for a Summer Escape
10 Most Iconic Monuments Built by Indian Kings
10 Most Iconic Monuments Built by Indian Kings
5 Underrated Beaches in South India You Need to Discover
5 Underrated Beaches in South India You Need to Discover
10 Offbeat Weekend Getaways Near Bengaluru For A Crowd-Free Escape
10 Offbeat Weekend Getaways Near Bengaluru For A Crowd-Free Escape

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Three NSCN Militants Killed in Encounter with Assam Rifles and Police...

The Hills Times -
7 Most Beautiful Valleys in South India for Travelers 10 Charming Hill Stations in East India Perfect for a Summer Escape 10 Most Iconic Monuments Built by Indian Kings 5 Underrated Beaches in South India You Need to Discover 10 Offbeat Weekend Getaways Near Bengaluru For A Crowd-Free Escape