26.5 C
Guwahati
Friday, August 11, 2023
type here...

Assam Floods : Over 26,964 Individuals Affected Across Six Districts

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

 

- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, Aug 10: The flood scenario in Assam has taken a grim turn, escalating from the previous day’s condition, impacting over 26,964 individuals across six districts. Presently, a total of 175 villages are grappling with the inundation caused by the surging waters. The swelling water levels of major rivers, prominently the Brahmaputra, have surged beyond the danger threshold at multiple locations, as detailed in an official bulletin by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

While there were no reported casualties on Thursday, the toll from the ongoing wave of floods remains at ten. Alarming disparities in the impact data have emerged, with the number of affected individuals skyrocketing from the previous day’s figure of 10,340 to the current 26,964. This surge in impact is mirrored in the extension of the affected districts from five to six, encompassing Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Jorhat, and Sivasagar.

Key rivers, notably the Brahmaputra at Nimatighat, Dikhou at Sivasagar, and the Dhansiri (S) at Numaligarh, have surged beyond their danger levels, exacerbating the flooding dilemma.

To address the pressing needs of the affected populace, authorities in the affected districts have established four relief camps and two distribution centers, providing shelter and support to 435 individuals in need.

- Advertisement -

Agricultural landscapes have not been spared from the wrath of the floods, as approximately 2047.47 hectares of crops have been adversely affected. Furthermore, the natural habitat has witnessed the plight of 18,373 animals. The flood’s impacts have transcended beyond households, with infrastructural damage reported. Dhemaji district experienced road and bridge deterioration, while Dibrugarh, Jorhat, and Sivasagar witnessed damage to various other structures. Reports of significant erosion have also surfaced from Bongaigaon, Dhubri, and Golaghat.

 

Diabetes: 10 Best Natural Juices To Lower Blood Sugar Level
Diabetes: 10 Best Natural Juices To Lower Blood Sugar Level
Smallest Dog Breeds
Smallest Dog Breeds
10 Superfoods To Increase Your Height Naturally
10 Superfoods To Increase Your Height Naturally
Deadliest Plants
Deadliest Plants
Costliest Cities in India in 2023
Costliest Cities in India in 2023
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

PM Modi  Predicts ‘Grand Win’ For NDA In 2024

The Hills Times - 0
Diabetes: 10 Best Natural Juices To Lower Blood Sugar Level Smallest Dog Breeds 10 Superfoods To Increase Your Height Naturally Deadliest Plants Costliest Cities in India in 2023