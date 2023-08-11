Assam Floods : Over 26,964 Individuals Affected Across Six Districts

HT Bureau

- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, Aug 10: The flood scenario in Assam has taken a grim turn, escalating from the previous day’s condition, impacting over 26,964 individuals across six districts. Presently, a total of 175 villages are grappling with the inundation caused by the surging waters. The swelling water levels of major rivers, prominently the Brahmaputra, have surged beyond the danger threshold at multiple locations, as detailed in an official bulletin by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

While there were no reported casualties on Thursday, the toll from the ongoing wave of floods remains at ten. Alarming disparities in the impact data have emerged, with the number of affected individuals skyrocketing from the previous day’s figure of 10,340 to the current 26,964. This surge in impact is mirrored in the extension of the affected districts from five to six, encompassing Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Jorhat, and Sivasagar.

Key rivers, notably the Brahmaputra at Nimatighat, Dikhou at Sivasagar, and the Dhansiri (S) at Numaligarh, have surged beyond their danger levels, exacerbating the flooding dilemma.

To address the pressing needs of the affected populace, authorities in the affected districts have established four relief camps and two distribution centers, providing shelter and support to 435 individuals in need.

- Advertisement -

Agricultural landscapes have not been spared from the wrath of the floods, as approximately 2047.47 hectares of crops have been adversely affected. Furthermore, the natural habitat has witnessed the plight of 18,373 animals. The flood’s impacts have transcended beyond households, with infrastructural damage reported. Dhemaji district experienced road and bridge deterioration, while Dibrugarh, Jorhat, and Sivasagar witnessed damage to various other structures. Reports of significant erosion have also surfaced from Bongaigaon, Dhubri, and Golaghat.