27 C
Guwahati
Thursday, August 8, 2024
type here...

126 VDP members trained in HEC mitigation 

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 7: Village Defence Party (VDP) members from 38 villages in Baksa and Udalguri districts participated in training programs on human-elephant conflict (HEC) mitigation, organised by Aaranyak in collaboration with the SBI Foundation. The training sessions took place on August 1 and 3 under the Barbari Police Station in Baksa district and Paneri Police Station in Udalguri district, respectively.

- Advertisement -

A total of 126 VDP members, including a significant number of women, attended the training. These sessions provided essential knowledge and skills for managing and minimising negative interactions between humans and elephants.

“VDP members can play a vital role in monitoring elephants in their vicinity, managing HEC alerts, and using non-lethal techniques to ward off elephants from human-use areas. They can also educate locals on peaceful coexistence, collaborate with authorities for better conflict management, and promote sustainable practices,” said Dr Bibhuti P Lahkar, senior conservation scientist at Aaranyak.

The training sessions, led by Aaranyak’s senior officials Hiten Baishya and Anjan Baruah, focused on measures to reduce negative human-elephant interactions, how to avail ex-gratia for damages/loss incurred because of HEC, and effective HEC mitigation measures to facilitate coexistence. The interactive sessions featured discussions and an evaluation game, creating a dynamic learning experience.

The events were graced by Khwmdwn Gura Goyary and Tarun Chandra Baishya, circle organisers (COs) of Village Defence Organisation (VDO), and the officer in charge of Paneri Police Station.

Rashmi Desai Modern Lightweight Stylish Sarees For Monsoon
Rashmi Desai Modern Lightweight Stylish Sarees For Monsoon
Manu Bhaker: Education, Background, Family Of Olympic Bronze Winner
Manu Bhaker: Education, Background, Family Of Olympic Bronze Winner
10 Humidity Free Places To Visit In India
10 Humidity Free Places To Visit In India
10 Facts About Ahom Dynasty’s Moidams In Assam
10 Facts About Ahom Dynasty’s Moidams In Assam
Top 10 Tourist Places in Hyderabad
Top 10 Tourist Places in Hyderabad
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

National Handloom Day 2024 celebrated

The Hills Times -
Rashmi Desai Modern Lightweight Stylish Sarees For Monsoon Manu Bhaker: Education, Background, Family Of Olympic Bronze Winner 10 Humidity Free Places To Visit In India 10 Facts About Ahom Dynasty’s Moidams In Assam Top 10 Tourist Places in Hyderabad