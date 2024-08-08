126 VDP members trained in HEC mitigation 

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 7: Village Defence Party (VDP) members from 38 villages in Baksa and Udalguri districts participated in training programs on human-elephant conflict (HEC) mitigation, organised by Aaranyak in collaboration with the SBI Foundation. The training sessions took place on August 1 and 3 under the Barbari Police Station in Baksa district and Paneri Police Station in Udalguri district, respectively.

A total of 126 VDP members, including a significant number of women, attended the training. These sessions provided essential knowledge and skills for managing and minimising negative interactions between humans and elephants.

“VDP members can play a vital role in monitoring elephants in their vicinity, managing HEC alerts, and using non-lethal techniques to ward off elephants from human-use areas. They can also educate locals on peaceful coexistence, collaborate with authorities for better conflict management, and promote sustainable practices,” said Dr Bibhuti P Lahkar, senior conservation scientist at Aaranyak.

The training sessions, led by Aaranyak’s senior officials Hiten Baishya and Anjan Baruah, focused on measures to reduce negative human-elephant interactions, how to avail ex-gratia for damages/loss incurred because of HEC, and effective HEC mitigation measures to facilitate coexistence. The interactive sessions featured discussions and an evaluation game, creating a dynamic learning experience.

The events were graced by Khwmdwn Gura Goyary and Tarun Chandra Baishya, circle organisers (COs) of Village Defence Organisation (VDO), and the officer in charge of Paneri Police Station.