The Hills Times

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 23: The agriculture venture initiated by the Assam government at Gorukhuti, the site of a contentious eviction drive two years ago resulting in two casualties, has encountered setbacks. Agriculture minister Atul Bora revealed in a press conference on Thursday that the project has not yielded the expected results.

A significant aspect of the project involved importing Gir cows from Gujarat, but around 40 of them have reportedly succumbed to illness. Minister Bora stated that the government sought assistance from the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) to ensure the success of the Gorukhuti Multipurpose Agriculture Project in Darrang district.

“We have not achieved the anticipated results from the Gorukhuti project. We have consulted with the NDDB, and they are guiding us,” said Bora. He did not specify the nature of the illness affecting the cows but suggested that the Gir breed might be struggling to adapt to Assam’s climate.

This setback follows an earlier revelation by minister Bora in March, where he informed the Assam Assembly that 300 Gir cows, initially brought from Gujarat through the NDDB, were deemed “inferior quality” by veterinarians. All of them were subsequently returned without incurring costs to the state.

In March 2023, Bora reported to the assembly that the government had earned Rs 1.51 crore, excluding income from animal husbandry and milk production, from the agriculture project against an allocation of Rs 16.1 crore over two years. The project, situated in Sipajhar area, aims to implement modern farming techniques and scientific animal-rearing practices across 77,420 bighas of land at Gorukhuti.

Despite the setbacks with the Gir cows, the project encompasses various agricultural activities, including the production of milk products, seasonal vegetables, strawberries, pulses, fruits, corn, mustard, pigs, and other goods.

The Gorukhuti eviction drive in 2021 led to the destruction of 1,200-1,400 houses, primarily belonging to Bengali-speaking Muslims, leaving over 7,000 people homeless. The eviction resulted in two casualties due to police firing and left over 20 people injured.

The Assam government remains committed to overcoming the challenges faced by the Gorukhuti project and ensuring its success through continued collaboration with the NDDB. (With inputs from PTI)