13th NC Hills Council Election Concludes With 85.78 Per Cent Voter Turnout

HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, Jan 9: The recently held elections in Dima Hasao district for the 13th NC Hill Autonomous Council witnessed enthusiastic participation with 87 candidates in the fray and a substantial 85.78 per cent voter turnout.

- Advertisement -

Notably, 1-Haflong constituency reported the lowest turnout at 75.51 per cent.

Despite the serene polling atmosphere, no untoward incidents were reported as of the latest update. Some polling stations experienced delays, leading to an extension of polling time.

A total of 1,11,645 voters exercised their democratic right during the 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM polling window.

The BJP gained an early advantage by fielding 28 candidates, securing victory in 6 seats uncontested. The INC contested with 24 candidates, TMC with 11, AAP with 5, and the remaining 27 were independent candidates.

- Advertisement -

Out of the 28 seats, the election covered 22, excluding the 6 constituencies without a contest.

The polling process involved 280 stations, categorised as 22 very sensitive, 92 sensitive, and the rest considered comprehensively safe.

Rigorous security measures, including CCTV cameras and micro-observers, were implemented in highly sensitive stations, while sensitive stations had micro-observers accompanied by videographers and security teams from both central and state police.

All ballot boxes have safely arrived and are secured in the strong room at Don Bosco Higher Secondary School. The focus now shifts to the result declaration scheduled for January 12, 2024.

- Advertisement -

The NCHAC in Dima Hasao, established under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution of India, holds a crucial role in administering the region and fostering the development of the hill communities.

Currently, the BJP leads the Council with chief executive member (CEM) Debolal Gorlosa at the helm.