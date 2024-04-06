15 candidates submit nominations for Nagaon parliamentary seat

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, April 5: 15 candidates have filed nomination papers in the Nagaon parliamentary constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, scheduled to be held in the second phase on April 26.

- Advertisement -

During the scrutiny of the nomination papers filed by the candidates, two nominations out of those 15 were cancelled by the officials concerned on Friday. The names of the candidates whose nomination papers have been cancelled are Independent candidate Biswajit Bordoloi and Hamar Raj Party’s candidate Haren Bhumiz, respectively.

10 candidates, including BJP candidate Suresh Bora and Congress candidate Pradyut Bordoloi, filed nomination papers on Thursday. The other candidates who filed nominations on Thursday include Abu Ushuf Md Raihan Uddin (Gana Suraksha Party), Samsul Alam (Independent), Biswajit Bordoloi (Independent), Bipad Bhanjan Sarkar (Independent), Rabbul Haque (Rashtriya Ulema Council), Haren Bhumiz (Hamar Raj Party), Santanu Mukherjee (Bharatiya Gana Parishad), and Nikhil Dekaraja (Khilanjia Gana Sakti), as mentioned in an official press note here.