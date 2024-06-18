16 students from MSSV selected for Gandhi Fellowship 2024

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, June 17: A total of 16 students from Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev Vishwavidyalaya have been selected for the Gandhi Fellowship for the year 2024.

Among these fortunate students, 15 are from the department of Social Work, while one student is from the department of Sociology, as stated in a press note here.

The students selected from the department of Social Work are Prabal Sarma, Parash Moni Bujar Baruah, Safrin Hazarika, Dharitri Chetia, Rajashri Gogoi, Munmi Dutta, Vaishali Bora, Bibha Das, Gargi Kakoti, Prastuti Dutta, Krishna Chhetri, Rituraj Changmai, Simi Barman, Supriya Changmai, Saiyada Anjuba Shayesta, and Sukanya Saikia from the Sociology department.

The fellowship, initiated in 2008, aims to encourage students nationwide. Dr Mridul Hazarika, vice chancellor of the university, Dr Nayan Moni Saikia, in-charge registrar, and other teaching faculties of the university congratulated the students for their remarkable success, the release added.