188th birth anniv of Hemchandra Baruah celebrated in Sivasagar

SIVASAGAR, Dec 10: The 188th birth anniversary of Hemchandra Baruah was celebrated in Hemchandra Baruah Park in Sivasagar. The event saw the participation of renowned literary figures and senior citizens. The function was jointly organized by Ellora Vigran Mancha, Sivasagar Newspaper Hawkers Association, and HCB Road Byabasayik Santha.

Flag hoisting was conducted by Dilip Phukan, Krishna Goswami, and Arabinda Baruah on behalf of the three organizations, respectively. Addressing the gathering, Sonaram Baruah, former principal of Sivasagar Girls’ College, highlighted Hemchandra Baruah’s indomitable spirit in composing the voluminous ‘Hemkosh,’ an invaluable Assamese-English Dictionary that bestowed a special identity upon the Assamese community.

Dipali Bhattacharjya Baruah, former president of Rangpur Sahitya Sabha, expressed that many facets of Hemchandra Baruah’s life remain unexplored. Khagendranath Bhuya, former president of Rangpur Sahitya Sabha, provided insights into the life and works of the great renaissance man of the late nineteenth century. Dilip Phukan, former principal of Bezbaruah HS School, emphasised Hemchandra’s relentless fight against superstitions prevalent in Assamese society, portraying him as a man with a scientific outlook.

Senior journalist Anamuddin Ahmed suggested that the government should direct educational institutions to ceremoniously observe the day annually on December 10. Manoj Kr Borthkaur, former president of Rangpur Sahitya Sabha, presided over the meeting and proposed naming the entire Amolapatty area of Sivasagar town as ‘Hemchandra Baruah Nagar.’ The event also featured addresses by Dr Prakash Kotoky, former principal of Sibsagar College, Dr Jugal Khargharia, professor at Sankardev University, and Kalpana Gohain Gogoi.