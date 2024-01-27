2 active KLO cadres arrested with handmade explosives in Gossaigaon

HT Digital,

Gossaigaon, Jan 27: Two active militant cadres of the banned Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) were apprehended in Gossaigaon, Assam, officials reported on Saturday.

The detainees, hailing from Khoksaguri II block under the Sapkata Police Outpost in Gossaigaon town, Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) of Assam, Kokrajhar district, were identified as Rabindra Barman and Prosenjit Barman. Officials seized a hand-made explosive weighing around five kilograms from the duo.

The recent arrests of KLO cadres coincide with a period when a major banned regional militant organisation signed a peace accord with the Centre and the state government. The United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) faction signed the accord last December, although the Paresh Baruah-led ULFA-Independent faction remains active.

Union home minister Amit Shah, during his recent visit to Assam, stated that insurgency has reduced under the current government, yet such incidents underline the persisting concerns.