14 C
Guwahati
Sunday, January 28, 2024
type here...

2 active KLO cadres arrested with handmade explosives in Gossaigaon

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Gossaigaon, Jan 27: Two active militant cadres of the banned Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) were apprehended in Gossaigaon, Assam, officials reported on Saturday.

- Advertisement -

The detainees, hailing from Khoksaguri II block under the Sapkata Police Outpost in Gossaigaon town, Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) of Assam, Kokrajhar district, were identified as Rabindra Barman and Prosenjit Barman. Officials seized a hand-made explosive weighing around five kilograms from the duo.

The recent arrests of KLO cadres coincide with a period when a major banned regional militant organisation signed a peace accord with the Centre and the state government. The United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) faction signed the accord last December, although the Paresh Baruah-led ULFA-Independent faction remains active.

Union home minister Amit Shah, during his recent visit to Assam, stated that insurgency has reduced under the current government, yet such incidents underline the persisting concerns.

6 Health Benefits Of Besan Roti
6 Health Benefits Of Besan Roti
“A Historic Dawn – January 26, 1950”
“A Historic Dawn – January 26, 1950”
Travel To These Buddhist Monasteries In India
Travel To These Buddhist Monasteries In India
Most Beautiful Places In India To Witness Snowfall In February
Most Beautiful Places In India To Witness Snowfall In February
Evidence Supporting the Historical Validity of Ramayan
Evidence Supporting the Historical Validity of Ramayan
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Chaos at Hyderabad university after unidentified men barge in girls’ hostel,...

The Hills Times - 0
6 Health Benefits Of Besan Roti “A Historic Dawn – January 26, 1950” Travel To These Buddhist Monasteries In India Most Beautiful Places In India To Witness Snowfall In February Evidence Supporting the Historical Validity of Ramayan