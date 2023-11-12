21 C
Guwahati
Sunday, November 12, 2023
2 arrested, ganja worth Rs 14 lakhs seized in Demow

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent
DEMOW, November 11: The police on Saturday arrested two persons and recovered 55 packets of ganja
from their possession at the Santipur area of Demow in Sivasagar.
According to sources, acting on prior information the police on Saturday seized a car bearing the
registration number ‘TR 01 AW 1762’ on the national highway in Demow and apprehended driver and
another person who were in the car.
The duo has been identified as Sukhendra Deb Barman and Niresh Deb Barman. They had allegedly
hidden the ganja packets in a chamber underneath the car. The seized contraband is worth around Rs 14
in the market. The car was heading from Tripura towards Duliajan in Upper Assam.

