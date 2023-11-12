2 arrested, ganja worth Rs 14 lakhs seized in Demow

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, November 11: The police on Saturday arrested two persons and recovered 55 packets of ganja

from their possession at the Santipur area of Demow in Sivasagar.

According to sources, acting on prior information the police on Saturday seized a car bearing the

registration number ‘TR 01 AW 1762’ on the national highway in Demow and apprehended driver and

another person who were in the car.

The duo has been identified as Sukhendra Deb Barman and Niresh Deb Barman. They had allegedly

hidden the ganja packets in a chamber underneath the car. The seized contraband is worth around Rs 14

in the market. The car was heading from Tripura towards Duliajan in Upper Assam.