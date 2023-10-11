23 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, October 11, 2023
2 Arrested In Bribery Case

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

 

GOSSAIGAON, October 10: Sleuths of the chief minister’s vigilance and anti-corruption team on Tuesday arrested Lat mandal Imamul Hoque and clerk Wahed Ali Khandakar for taking a bribe from a person at the revenue circle office in Gossaigaon in Assam’s Kokrajhar district.

 

The vigilance team caught the duo red-handed while accepting bribe from the complainant.

 

According to sources, Lat mandal Imamul Haque had asked for a bundle of money from the complainant in the name of preparing his land records. Hoque, who has amassed a huge property by collecting money from different sources in the past, also demanded rupees 50,000 as a bribe from the complainant.

Of the rupees 50,000 demanded as bribe by the Lat mandal, the owner of the land arranged rupees 25,000 and visited the office to pay in advance, when they were intercepted by the anti-corruption team.

Hoque, a resident of Kodaldowa under Fakiragram Police Station was serving in the revenue circle office had reportedly collected a huge amount of illegal money from the public through corruption and dishonest means. Khandakar hails from Simultapu.

The duo were arrested and interrogated by the anti-vigilance team for five hours. They were later taken to Guwahati for further questioning.

The anti-corruption team even raided a vehicle belonging to Hoque, bearing the registration number ‘AS-01BZ-1400’. However, nothing suspicious was found. The arrests created much hue and cry inside the circle office premises.

 

 

 

