Saturday, September 23, 2023
2 Arrested, Urea Seized In Karbi Anglong

HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, Sept 22: The police in Karbi Anglong arrested two youths and seized 300 bags of urea from a truck heading towards Nagaland.

The accused have been identified as  Ranjan Bhujan (20), a resident of Titabor in Jorhat and Rokib Ali (27), a resident of Mokokchong in Nagaland.

The police recovered the urea during a routine checking of vehicles on National Highway 39 when it recovered the urea.

The truck, bearing the registration number ‘AS 03 BC 8888’ was carrying the urea hidden below a layer of bags of refined flour. The urea was being taken to Dimapur in Nagaland. Along with the urea 100 bags of refined flour was also seized.

The vehicle also did not have valid documents. Further investigations are on.

