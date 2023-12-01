2-day conclave of opposition parties begins in Dibrugarh

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Nov 30: A 2-day conclave of 15 opposition parties in the state commenced in Dibrugarh on Thursday to strategise for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Leaders from the Congress, Assam Jatiya Parishad, Raijor Dal, Jatiya Dal-Asom, Aam Aadmi Party, TMC, NCP, CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML), RJD, Janata Dal (United), All India Forward Bloc, All Party Hill Leaders Conference, and Shiv Sena (UBT) participated in the deliberations. The meeting aimed to finalize a common minimum program for the upcoming general elections.

The United Opposition Forum Assam, formed earlier in the line of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A), brought together these diverse parties. State Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah stated that the meeting would discuss the common minimum program for the upcoming elections, outlining major issues in Assam as the primary poll agenda.

AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi expressed dissatisfaction with the functioning of chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s government, claiming it to be family-centric and causing unrest among old BJP members. The meeting served as a platform for opposition parties to coordinate and strategise against the current government.