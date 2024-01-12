16 C
2-day winter camp successfully concludes in Gossaigaon

HT Correspondent

GOSSAIGAON, Jan 11: Aranyak Saikia, IAS SDO-Civil Gossaigaon, stated that traditional courses at home and school are insufficient to foster students’ talents in today’s era of globalisation. He made this observation while attending a two-day winter camp at the Auditorium Hall of Sub-Divisional Library, Gossaigaon on Thursday.

The winter camp, organised by the Sub-Divisional Civil Administration, aimed to nurture the young minds for the future.

During the closing ceremony, Aranyak Saikia highlighted the importance of such camps for the overall development of students in different areas of the Gossaigaon sub-division.

A total of 52 students from various schools under Kachugaon and Gossaigaon Block participated in activities such as dance training, singing training, arts, reading practices, career awareness, painting, etc., during the two-day winter camp.

The final dance training session, attended by Aranyak Saikia, IAS, SDO-Civil, Gossaigaon, assistant commissioner Kokil Das, block education officer of Kachugaon Education Block Sudhanshu Saha, block education officer of Gossaigaon Education Block Doimalu Mushahary, sub-divisional librarian Swapan Kumar Musahary, and block staff of Gossaigaon Sub-Divisional Library Swapan Kumar Musahari, marked the conclusion of the event.

