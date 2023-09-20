2 Drowned In Tirap river

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, Sept 19: Tension prevailed at Jagun in Margherita in Tinsukia district after two youths were drowned in the Tirap river in the afternoon on Tuesday.

The incident occurred when a group of six youths had gone for an outing at the Wara Ghat on the Tirap on Tuesday. Two of them had drowned while having a bath in the river.

The deceased have been identified as Avir Sengupta of Ledo Rod Gaon and Gaurav Roy of Bargolai in Margherita.

Meanwhile, after locating the youths, locals fished out their bodies from the river.

After the incident occurred a police team from Jagun reached at the spot and began investigations into the incident and sent the bodies to the Tinsukia Civil Hospital for post mortem.

