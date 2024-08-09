30 C
24-Year-Old Arrested in Hailakandi for Alleged al-Qaeda Links

A 24-year-old man from Hailakandi was arrested for anti-India comments on social media, claiming ties to al-Qaeda and threatening violence in Assam.

August 9, Friday: A 24-year-old man from Hailakandi, Assam, has been arrested for making anti-India comments on social media. The youth, who identified himself as a member of al-Qaeda, had posted inflammatory statements threatening that, following the violence in Bangladesh, Assam would be the next target.

The arrest took place in Lala town, where authorities swiftly responded to the alarming social media posts. The individual had openly declared his association with the terrorist group and expressed intentions of carrying out acts of violence in Assam, sparking widespread concern.

Local law enforcement has taken the youth into custody and is conducting a thorough investigation into his claims and any potential connections to extremist groups. The incident underscores the ongoing challenges of monitoring and addressing radicalization through social media platforms.

