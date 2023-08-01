25th death anniversary of Late Vidya Hazarika commemorated at Kaliabor

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, July 31: The 25th death anniversary of the esteemed educationist, litterateur, and President awardee, Late Vidya Hazarika, was solemnly observed with a day-long program at Kaliabor Santipur Hari Mandir on Sunday.

The program included a special commemoration in honour of the late academician, Vidya Hazarika. Chaired by former AGP minister, academician, and litterateur Gunin Hazarika, the event was gracefully anchored by cultural activist Bhupendra Nath Hazarika. Noted Assamese literary critic, journalist, and retired professor Upendra Borkatoki graced the occasion as the chief guest and delivered an insightful speech, shedding light on Vidya Hazarika’s immense contributions to the realms of art, culture, literature, and education in the state.

During the commemoration program, a previously penned autobiography by Vidya Hazarika was ceremonially released, adding a personal touch to the event. The esteemed educator Salil Kumar Mitra, who was a former colleague of late Hazarika, performed the release.

In attendance were Nirmali Hazarika, the wife of late Vidya Hazarika, and their two sons Drumil Hazarika and Santanu Nabh Hazarika. The program was also graced by Dhirendra Kumar Hazarika, retired principal, Biren Hazarika, Tankeswar Bora, Hareswar Sarma, Nripen Keot, AASU leaders Mriganka Shekhar Bharali Hazarika, Kangkan Jyoti Boruah, and other eminent personalities from the greater Kaliabor region.