29 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, August 1, 2023
type here...

25th death anniversary of Late Vidya Hazarika commemorated at Kaliabor

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

 

HT Correspondent

- Advertisement -

NAGAON, July 31: The 25th death anniversary of the esteemed educationist, litterateur, and President awardee, Late Vidya Hazarika, was solemnly observed with a day-long program at Kaliabor Santipur Hari Mandir on Sunday.

The program included a special commemoration in honour of the late academician, Vidya Hazarika. Chaired by former AGP minister, academician, and litterateur Gunin Hazarika, the event was gracefully anchored by cultural activist Bhupendra Nath Hazarika. Noted Assamese literary critic, journalist, and retired professor Upendra Borkatoki graced the occasion as the chief guest and delivered an insightful speech, shedding light on Vidya Hazarika’s immense contributions to the realms of art, culture, literature, and education in the state.

During the commemoration program, a previously penned autobiography by Vidya Hazarika was ceremonially released, adding a personal touch to the event. The esteemed educator Salil Kumar Mitra, who was a former colleague of late Hazarika, performed the release.

In attendance were Nirmali Hazarika, the wife of late Vidya Hazarika, and their two sons Drumil Hazarika and Santanu Nabh Hazarika. The program was also graced by Dhirendra Kumar Hazarika, retired principal, Biren Hazarika, Tankeswar Bora, Hareswar Sarma, Nripen Keot, AASU leaders Mriganka Shekhar Bharali Hazarika, Kangkan Jyoti Boruah, and other eminent personalities from the greater Kaliabor region.

Most Famous Rivers In India
Most Famous Rivers In India
Avoid such mistakes in your kid’s homework
Avoid such mistakes in your kid’s homework
Most Beautiful Perennial Flowers That Bloom All Summer
Most Beautiful Perennial Flowers That Bloom All Summer
5 Countries To Study MBBS In 2023
5 Countries To Study MBBS In 2023
Top 10 Dystopian Korean Drama
Top 10 Dystopian Korean Drama
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttp://www.thehillstimes.in
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Two persons sentenced to life imprisonment for raping minor girl in...

The Hills Times - 0
Most Famous Rivers In India Avoid such mistakes in your kid’s homework Most Beautiful Perennial Flowers That Bloom All Summer 5 Countries To Study MBBS In 2023 Top 10 Dystopian Korean Drama