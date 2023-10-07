27 Meghalaya citizens stuck in war hit Jerusalem amid Israel-Hamas escalation, CM Sangma in talks with MEA

HT Digital,

Jerusalem, Oct 7: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on October 7 informed that around 27 citizens from the state who traveled for the holy pilgrimage to Jerusalem are stuck in Bethlehem due to the tension between Israel and Palestine.

- Advertisement -

CM Sangma took to platform X, formerly Twitter and announced, “27 citizens of Meghalaya who traveled for the Holy Pilgrimage to Jerusalem are stuck in Bethlehem due to the tension between Israel and Palestine. I am in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure their safe passage back home”.

Meanwhile, CM Sangma is in talks with the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure safe passage of the stranded citizens to the country.

On the other hand, the Indian Embassy in Israel have issued advisory to its citizens to remain vigilant as the situation continues to be volatile.