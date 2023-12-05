17.8 C
3 ‘Abducted’ Labourers Rescued In Assam

SILCHAR Dec 4: Three stone-quarry labourers, allegedly abducted by Manipur-based militants from Assam’s Cachar district, were rescued in neighbouring Dima Hasao on Monday, police said.

The labourers of Chiri quarry in Udharbond area were reportedly abducted on Saturday by suspected members of the Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF), inspector general of police (Law and Order), Prasanta Kumar Bhuyan said.

Police launched a search operation and rescued the trio from Lodi Kuki area in Mahur town of Dima Hasao, he said.

The abductors fled the spot, and a search operation was underway to nab them.

The labourers have been identified as Raju Tanti, Amit Orang and Biswa Dhar, all residents of Udharbond in Cachar district. (PTI)

