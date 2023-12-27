3 Arrested, Fake Gold, Currency Seized In Guwahati

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 26: The police on Tuesday arrested three persons and seized fake gold and currency from Betkuchi in Guwahati.

Acting on prior input regarding the dealing and delivery of fake gold and currency, a team of the special task force of Assam police conducted a raid at the rented house of Golap Hussain at Katahbari, Betkuchi in Guwahati. The team arrested the three persons and recovered a boat shaped fake gold weighing 1.69 kg, fake Indian currency worth Rs 2,06,500 in denominations of Rs 500 Denomination, two mobile phones and other items from the rented house.

The accused have been identified as Sahar Ali (27) Jagir Ali (23) and Musfikur Rahaman (23). While Sagar and Jagir hail from the 2 No Karuna Bari Village of Laluk in Lakhimpur district, Musfikur is a resident of the Sonapur Reserve Village of Bihpuria in Lakhimpur district.

According to police sources, the matter is currently being investigated.