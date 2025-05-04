24.1 C
Guwahati
Sunday, May 4, 2025
3 elephants found dead in Manas National Park in Assam

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
KOKRAJHAR, May 3: Three wild elephants were found dead in the Manas National Park in Assam near the India-Bhutan border, officials said on Saturday.

The carcasses were found in the Palengshi Beat area in Panbari range in the western part of the park by forest guards on Friday, they said.

An investigation has been started, they added.

It is suspected that poachers have killed the elephants, but all aspects are being investigated, an official said.

The post-mortem examinations of the elephants will be conducted in the forest before their last rites are done, he added. (PTI)

