3 ‘Overground Workers’ Of ULFA (I) Held In Connection With Ambush On Assam Rifles Convoy

MARGHERITA, April 25: In a significant breakthrough, three individuals described as ‘overground workers’ of the banned militant outfit ULFA (I) have been apprehended in connection with the recent ambush on an Assam Rifles convoy in Tinsukia district.

The joint operation, conducted by Tinsukia Police, Arunachal Pradesh Police, and Assam Rifles, led to the arrest of the individuals allegedly involved in facilitating the attack.

The ambush occurred on April 16th in the Margherita Makumpani forest area, targeting a convoy of 31 Assam Rifles personnel traveling from Changlang in Arunachal Pradesh to Margherita in Tinsukia, Assam.

During the attack, one member of the paramilitary force sustained injuries.

In response to the ambush, security forces engaged in a firefight with the suspected militants, resulting in injuries among the assailants. ULFA (I) later claimed responsibility for the assault, citing it as part of ‘Operation Pratishodh’ to avenge the deaths of two of its members.

According to Tinsukia Police, the arrested individuals, all from Changlang district, Arunachal Pradesh, played crucial roles in facilitating the ambush. One provided logistical support and guidance to ULFA cadres, while the others aided their escape from the scene and provided local support.

The police statement highlights that the arrested individuals have provided crucial information about the ULFA operatives involved in the attack.

As part of an ongoing operation, authorities are collaborating with Assam Rifles, the Army, and Arunachal Pradesh Police to locate and apprehend these suspects.