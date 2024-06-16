30,000 YABA Tablets Worth Rs 9 Crore Seized in Karimganj; 2 Arrested

HT Digital

- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, June 16: In a significant crackdown on drug smuggling, Assam Police, in collaboration with BSF, seized 30,000 YABA tablets worth Rs 9 crore from a vehicle in Karimganj district.

According to reports, two individuals have been arrested in connection with this operation.

Applauding the efforts of the personnel, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to microblogging site X to highlight the measures of ‘Assam Against Drugs’ initiated by the state government.

Sarma tweeted, “In a joint operation by Karimganj police and BSF G Branch, Karimganj, 30,000 Yaba tablets valued at Rs 9 crore were seized from a vehicle. Two people have been apprehended in this connection. Good job, Assam Police and BSF India.”

- Advertisement -

Earlier this week, in another crackdown on drug trafficking, Assam Police’s Special Task Force (STF), along with local police, seized 220,000 Yaba tablets from a vehicle in Karimganj district and arrested three suspected drug peddlers.