31st Bn SSB launches vocational training

HT Correspondent

GOSSAIGAON, Jan 8: The 31st Battalion Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Gossaigaon has inaugurated a 15-day vocational training program on computer and plumbing under its civic action initiative. The ceremony, held in the presence of Parag, officiating commandant of 31st Bn SSB, took place on Monday.

This initiative aims to provide professional skills to the youth residing in the border areas, enabling them to access employment opportunities in both private and public sectors or become self-reliant in their livelihoods.

Parag, officiating commandant, SSB Gossaigaon, highlighted that the launch of this 15-day training course aligns with the commitment of 31 Bn SSB to contribute to the development and enhancement of vocational capabilities within the border community. He added that the professional course represents a significant step toward empowering individuals with valuable skills in the fields of computer and plumbing.

In addition to Parag, the opening ceremony saw the presence of Dighade SR, deputy commandant, and Francis Chermako, principal of Don Bosco Vocational Training Center, Amguri, Haltugaon, Kokrajhar.