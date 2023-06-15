25 C
31st BN SSB Observes World Blood Donor Day In Gossaigaon

HT Correspondent
GOSSAIGAON, June 14: The 31st BN SSB stationed at Gossaigaon observed World Blood Donor Day with the theme – ‘Give Blood, Give Plasma, share life, share often’ on Wednesday. The aim of the program was to raise awareness among the masses about the importance of blood donation and to acknowledge the invaluable contribution of voluntary unpaid blood donors in saving lives and improving health.

During the program, all personnel of the 31st BN SSB took a pledge to selflessly donate blood whenever someone is in need, without any discrimination based on caste, creed, or religion.

Chiranjib Bhattacharjee, commandant of the 31st Battalion SSB, Gossaigaon, highlighted that the event was part of the ‘Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav’ under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative. He emphasised that every donated blood is a precious and lifesaving gift, and repeated donations are crucial for establishing a safe and sustainable blood supply.

Voluntary non-remunerated plasma donations also play a significant role in supporting patients with various long-term conditions such as Hemophilia and immune deficiencies. The program underscored the importance of every individual’s participation in giving the invaluable gifts of blood and plasma to those in need.

The Hills Times - 0