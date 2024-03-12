20 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, March 12, 2024
type here...

31st Bn SSB pays tribute to martyr head constable

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

GOSSAIGAON, March 11: The 31st Bn SSB, Gossaigaon, in a function organised in its unit, paid rich tribute to the martyr head constable/GD Lakshmana Rao Rokkam, who sacrificed his life while on duty on March 11, 2023. The unit observed a solemn two-minute silence for the departed soul for eternal peace.

- Advertisement -

Chiranjib Bhattacharjee, commandant 31st Bn SSB Gossaigaon; Dr TT Hatzaw, CMO (MO); Parag, second-in-command; LN Singh, deputy commandant; and Dighade SR, deputy commandant, were also present at the program and paid floral tributes to the departed soul.

Chiranjib Bhattacharjee, commandant 31st Bn SSB Gossaigaon, while paying floral tributes to the martyr head constable/GD Lakshmana Rao Rokkam, recalled his sincerity, punctuality, and activeness in duty.

6 Fruits To Eat On Empty Stomach
6 Fruits To Eat On Empty Stomach
Top 10 Places To Visit In Gangtok
Top 10 Places To Visit In Gangtok
10 Tourist Places To Visit In South India
10 Tourist Places To Visit In South India
7 Health Benefits Of Carrot Juice
7 Health Benefits Of Carrot Juice
Bollywood Actresses Who Turned Politicians
Bollywood Actresses Who Turned Politicians
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

AYM Central Committee convenes press meet

The Hills Times - 0
6 Fruits To Eat On Empty Stomach Top 10 Places To Visit In Gangtok 10 Tourist Places To Visit In South India 7 Health Benefits Of Carrot Juice Bollywood Actresses Who Turned Politicians