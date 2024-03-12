31st Bn SSB pays tribute to martyr head constable

HT Correspondent

GOSSAIGAON, March 11: The 31st Bn SSB, Gossaigaon, in a function organised in its unit, paid rich tribute to the martyr head constable/GD Lakshmana Rao Rokkam, who sacrificed his life while on duty on March 11, 2023. The unit observed a solemn two-minute silence for the departed soul for eternal peace.

Chiranjib Bhattacharjee, commandant 31st Bn SSB Gossaigaon; Dr TT Hatzaw, CMO (MO); Parag, second-in-command; LN Singh, deputy commandant; and Dighade SR, deputy commandant, were also present at the program and paid floral tributes to the departed soul.

Chiranjib Bhattacharjee, commandant 31st Bn SSB Gossaigaon, while paying floral tributes to the martyr head constable/GD Lakshmana Rao Rokkam, recalled his sincerity, punctuality, and activeness in duty.