34 arrested in Assam for ‘defending Pakistan’: CM

GUWAHATI, April 29: Seven more people have been arrested from different parts of Assam for “defending Pakistan on Indian soil” following the Pahalgam terror attack, taking the total to 34 so far, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday.

“Total: 34 Anti Nationals put behind bars in Assam,” Sarma said in a post on X.

The police have arrested the accused from Cachar, Chirang, Hailakandi, Kamrup, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur and South Salmara districts, he said.

Earlier, opposition AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam was arrested and booked on sedition charges for allegedly defending Pakistan and its complicity in the Pahalgam attack.

Islam has been remanded to judicial custody after five days of police custody.

The court of the Nagaon Chief Judicial Magistrate also rejected his bail petition, remanding him to judicial custody.

On Saturday, Sarma had said that if required, provisions of the National Security Act would be imposed on the arrested.

“There are no similarities between Bharat and Pakistan. The two countries are enemy nations and we must remain like that,” the CM had told reporters.

Twenty-six people were killed after terrorists struck Baisaran in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22. (PTI)