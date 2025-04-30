19.6 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, April 30, 2025
type here...

34 arrested in Assam for ‘defending Pakistan’: CM

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, April 29: Seven more people have been arrested from different parts of Assam for “defending Pakistan on Indian soil” following the Pahalgam terror attack, taking the total to 34 so far, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday.

“Total: 34 Anti Nationals put behind bars in Assam,” Sarma said in a post on X.

- Advertisement -

The police have arrested the accused from Cachar, Chirang, Hailakandi, Kamrup, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur and South Salmara districts, he said.

Related Posts:

Earlier, opposition AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam was arrested and booked on sedition charges for allegedly defending Pakistan and its complicity in the Pahalgam attack.

Islam has been remanded to judicial custody after five days of police custody.

The court of the Nagaon Chief Judicial Magistrate also rejected his bail petition,  remanding him to judicial custody.

- Advertisement -

On Saturday, Sarma had said that if required, provisions of the National Security Act would be imposed on the arrested.

“There are no similarities between Bharat and Pakistan. The two countries are enemy nations and we must remain like that,” the CM had told reporters.

Twenty-six people were killed after terrorists struck Baisaran in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22. (PTI)

10 Charming Hill Stations in East India Perfect for a Summer Escape
10 Charming Hill Stations in East India Perfect for a Summer Escape
10 Most Iconic Monuments Built by Indian Kings
10 Most Iconic Monuments Built by Indian Kings
5 Underrated Beaches in South India You Need to Discover
5 Underrated Beaches in South India You Need to Discover
10 Offbeat Weekend Getaways Near Bengaluru For A Crowd-Free Escape
10 Offbeat Weekend Getaways Near Bengaluru For A Crowd-Free Escape
Enjoy The Beauty Of Northeast With These10 Hidden Gems For Nature Lovers
Enjoy The Beauty Of Northeast With These10 Hidden Gems For Nature Lovers

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam sent to Nagaon central jail

The Hills Times -
10 Charming Hill Stations in East India Perfect for a Summer Escape 10 Most Iconic Monuments Built by Indian Kings 5 Underrated Beaches in South India You Need to Discover 10 Offbeat Weekend Getaways Near Bengaluru For A Crowd-Free Escape Enjoy The Beauty Of Northeast With These10 Hidden Gems For Nature Lovers