16 C
Guwahati
Sunday, January 7, 2024
type here...

4 Policemen Held For Demanding Money From Truckers In Assam

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, Jan 6: Four police personnel have been arrested in Assam’s Hailakandi district for allegedly demanding money from trucks carrying smuggled areca nuts, an officer said on Saturday.

They were apprehended from a place near the inter-state border with Mizoram, he said.

- Advertisement -

Information was received that the four constables, engaged at a naka checking under the Bilalpur Police Station jurisdictions, were demanding money from truckers and allowing goods vehicles carrying smuggled areca nuts to pass without valid documents.

“Accordingly, senior police officers visited the naka checkpoint in the wee hours on Friday and apprehended them,” he said.

The four police personnel were produced before a local court the same day, which remanded them to one-day police custody.

“Further investigation into the matter is on,” the officer added.

- Advertisement -

 

 

 

Magh Bihu: Unveiling its Cultural and Historical Dimensions
Magh Bihu: Unveiling its Cultural and Historical Dimensions
Freshwater Fish To Keep At Home
Freshwater Fish To Keep At Home
10 Foods To Avoid In Fatty Liver
10 Foods To Avoid In Fatty Liver
10 Offbeat Winter Destination In India
10 Offbeat Winter Destination In India
7 Most Beautiful Migratory Birds That Visit India Every Year
7 Most Beautiful Migratory Birds That Visit India Every Year
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

07 January, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times - 0
Magh Bihu: Unveiling its Cultural and Historical Dimensions Freshwater Fish To Keep At Home 10 Foods To Avoid In Fatty Liver 10 Offbeat Winter Destination In India 7 Most Beautiful Migratory Birds That Visit India Every Year