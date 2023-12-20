12 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, December 20, 2023
type here...

47 aspirants for Cong LS tickets in state

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, Dec 19: Altogether 47 aspirants in Assam have so far applied for Congress tickets for the Lok Sabha elections next year, though none of the three incumbent party MPs are among them, sources said.

The deadline for accepting applications from party members for the 2024 Lok Sabha election tickets will end on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

The north-eastern state has 14 Lok Sabha seats.

Of the three incumbent Congress MPs from Assam, one has collected the form but has not submitted it, a party source said.

“We have so far received 47 applications for various Lok Sabha seats. Among them, there are many women aspirants.

“Barpeta MP Abdul Khaleque got his application form collected on Monday, though the other two MPs – Pradyut Bordoloi from Nagaon and Gaurav Gogoi from Kaliabor – are yet to take their papers,” the source said.

- Advertisement -

He, however, said the deadline for receiving applications could be extended.

“As a Parliament session is going on, our leaders are busy. The time for accepting the applications is likely to be extended,” he said.

The process for accepting the filled-up forms began on December 11, and each applicant is required to deposit a fee of Rs one lakh, according to a circular issued by the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) earlier this month.

With the Congress being a part of a 15-member opposition forum in the state, aiming at contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections together, it will have to refrain from fielding candidates from certain constituencies, the party said.

- Advertisement -

Fees of aspirants who submit applications for such constituencies will be refunded, the circular said.

The 15-party United Opposition Forum Assam (UOFA) has been formed in line with the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

The AJP, Raijor Dal, CPI(M), CPI, Jatiya Dal-Asom, NCP, RJD, Janata Dal (U), TMC, CPI(ML) and AAP are among the UOFA alliance.

It had recently held a two-day conclave to decide on strategies for the Lok Sabha polls. (PTI)

Top places to visit in Guwahati on New Year
Top places to visit in Guwahati on New Year
5 Hills Stations To Witness Snowfall In Northeast India
5 Hills Stations To Witness Snowfall In Northeast India
10 States Of India And Their Traditional Look
10 States Of India And Their Traditional Look
Top 10 Flower With Amazing Small
Top 10 Flower With Amazing Small
Top 8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India For Winter
Top 8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India For Winter
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

NIRDPR NERC launches training program on CCDRR

The Hills Times - 0
Top places to visit in Guwahati on New Year 5 Hills Stations To Witness Snowfall In Northeast India 10 States Of India And Their Traditional Look Top 10 Flower With Amazing Small Top 8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India For Winter