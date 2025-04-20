25 C
Guwahati
Sunday, April 20, 2025
type here...

47 win unopposed in Jorhat panchayat polls

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, April 19: In the run-up to the first phase of the Assam panchayat elections, 47 candidates from Jorhat district have been declared elected unopposed as Ward Members under 33 Gaon Panchayats. Jorhat Deputy Commissioner Jai Shivani handed over the official election certificates to the winners at a function held on Saturday at the conference hall of the DC office complex.

- Advertisement -

In addition to the Ward Members, one candidate who secured a seat in the Anchalik Panchayat (AP) without contest was also presented with a certificate of election.

Related Posts:

Jorhat district is set to go to polls on May 2, along with several other districts in Assam, as part of the first phase of the panchayat elections.

Following the recent delimitation exercise, the structure of rural local bodies in the district has been slightly altered.

The number of Zila Parishad Constituencies (ZPCs) has come down to 16 from 19, while the number of Gaon Panchayats has been revised to 86 from 90.

- Advertisement -

The total number of Anchalik Panchayats remains unchanged at six.

Stunning Hill Stations in India You Must Visit This Summer
Stunning Hill Stations in India You Must Visit This Summer
6 Most Thrilling and Dangerous Hiking Trails Near Shillong
6 Most Thrilling and Dangerous Hiking Trails Near Shillong
Top 10 Health Benefits of Turmeric
Top 10 Health Benefits of Turmeric
Jetuka: An Integral Part of Assam’s Bohag Bihu Traditions
Jetuka: An Integral Part of Assam’s Bohag Bihu Traditions
Bohag Bihu 2025: Date, History, and Significance
Bohag Bihu 2025: Date, History, and Significance

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Awareness programme on adolescent mental health

The Hills Times -
Stunning Hill Stations in India You Must Visit This Summer 6 Most Thrilling and Dangerous Hiking Trails Near Shillong Top 10 Health Benefits of Turmeric Jetuka: An Integral Part of Assam’s Bohag Bihu Traditions Bohag Bihu 2025: Date, History, and Significance