47 win unopposed in Jorhat panchayat polls

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, April 19: In the run-up to the first phase of the Assam panchayat elections, 47 candidates from Jorhat district have been declared elected unopposed as Ward Members under 33 Gaon Panchayats. Jorhat Deputy Commissioner Jai Shivani handed over the official election certificates to the winners at a function held on Saturday at the conference hall of the DC office complex.

In addition to the Ward Members, one candidate who secured a seat in the Anchalik Panchayat (AP) without contest was also presented with a certificate of election.

Jorhat district is set to go to polls on May 2, along with several other districts in Assam, as part of the first phase of the panchayat elections.

Following the recent delimitation exercise, the structure of rural local bodies in the district has been slightly altered.

The number of Zila Parishad Constituencies (ZPCs) has come down to 16 from 19, while the number of Gaon Panchayats has been revised to 86 from 90.

The total number of Anchalik Panchayats remains unchanged at six.