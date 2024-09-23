49 Sonapur Residents to Submit Claims Before DC Over Land Disputes

HT Digital

September 23, Monday: In a significant development, 49 residents from Sonapur, Assam, are scheduled to present their claims before the Deputy Commissioner (DC) regarding land disputes in the area. These disputes have been ongoing for years, with the local residents asserting their legal rights to the land in question. The submission of claims is seen as a crucial step toward resolving the conflict and securing ownership for those affected.

The residents of Sonapur have long been engaged in disputes over land ownership, with many claiming that their rights have been overlooked or improperly documented. To address this issue, the district administration has initiated a process to allow these individuals to submit their claims formally. The Deputy Commissioner’s office will carefully review each submission to assess the legitimacy of the claims and take appropriate actions.

Local authorities have assured the residents that the submission process will be transparent and fair, with efforts being made to resolve the matter amicably. The government has also pledged support to ensure that rightful owners receive the titles to their land without undue delays.

The move comes as part of a larger effort by the Assam government to streamline land ownership issues and bring clarity to disputed land holdings across the state. For the residents of Sonapur, this opportunity offers a chance to finally secure their land rights and put an end to the years of uncertainty surrounding their properties.

Further proceedings are expected in the coming weeks, as the Deputy Commissioner’s office works through the claims to bring a resolution to the long-standing disputes.