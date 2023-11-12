21 C
Guwahati
Sunday, November 12, 2023
5 arrested, heroine & cash seized in Nagaon

Assam
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent
NAGAON, Nov 11: In a joint operation the Samoguri police and Khatowal police on Saturday arrested
five drug peddlers and recovered 36 soap cases containing heroine from the Gerukamukh village under
the Khatowal Police Station in Nagaon.
The police seized over 464 grams heroine from the possessionof the accused along with cash worth Rs
1,92350.00 in cash. The police also suspected one Mahindra Bolero bearing registration the registration
number ‘No AS 02AL 9484’, a Mohindra Bolero pickup van bearing the registration number ‘AS 02DC
0166’, one motor cycle and 108 small plastic containers were seized from possessions of those arrested
persons.
The police are currently investigating the matter.

