5 arrested, heroine & cash seized in Nagaon

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Nov 11: In a joint operation the Samoguri police and Khatowal police on Saturday arrested

five drug peddlers and recovered 36 soap cases containing heroine from the Gerukamukh village under

the Khatowal Police Station in Nagaon.

The police seized over 464 grams heroine from the possessionof the accused along with cash worth Rs

1,92350.00 in cash. The police also suspected one Mahindra Bolero bearing registration the registration

number ‘No AS 02AL 9484’, a Mohindra Bolero pickup van bearing the registration number ‘AS 02DC

0166’, one motor cycle and 108 small plastic containers were seized from possessions of those arrested

persons.

The police are currently investigating the matter.