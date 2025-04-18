5 Bangladesh infiltrators held, deported from Assam

GUWAHATI, April 17: Five infiltrators from Bangladesh were apprehended and deported back from Assam’s Sribhumi district on Thursday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

‘Crackdown on illegal infiltration continues. @sribhumipolice intercepted and pushed back 5 illegal infiltrators to Bangladesh early this morning,’ he said in a post on X.

Sarma had earlier said over 330 infiltrators have been pushed back in the last seven months, and the state government was committed to an infiltration-free Assam.

The BSF has intensified its vigil along the 1,885-km India-Bangladesh border in the northeast since the disturbances began in the neighbouring country last year.

The Assam Police is also maintaining strict vigil along the border to ensure that no person can illegally enter the state, an official said. (PTI)