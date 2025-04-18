24.1 C
Guwahati
Friday, April 18, 2025
type here...

5 Bangladesh infiltrators held, deported from Assam

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, April 17: Five infiltrators from Bangladesh were apprehended and deported back from Assam’s Sribhumi district on Thursday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

‘Crackdown on illegal infiltration continues. @sribhumipolice intercepted and pushed back 5 illegal infiltrators to Bangladesh early this morning,’ he said in a post on X.

- Advertisement -

Sarma had earlier said over 330 infiltrators have been pushed back in the last seven months, and the state government was committed to an infiltration-free Assam.

Related Posts:

The BSF has intensified its vigil along the 1,885-km India-Bangladesh border in the northeast since the disturbances began in the neighbouring country last year.

The Assam Police is also maintaining strict vigil along the border to ensure that no person can illegally enter the state, an official said. (PTI)

Top 10 Health Benefits of Turmeric
Top 10 Health Benefits of Turmeric
Jetuka: An Integral Part of Assam’s Bohag Bihu Traditions
Jetuka: An Integral Part of Assam’s Bohag Bihu Traditions
Bohag Bihu 2025: Date, History, and Significance
Bohag Bihu 2025: Date, History, and Significance
10 Offbeat Getaways in Himachal to Unwind
10 Offbeat Getaways in Himachal to Unwind
Unique Places to Visit in South India This April-May
Unique Places to Visit in South India This April-May

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

CRPF ‘backbone’ of mission to rid country of Naxalism by March...

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Health Benefits of Turmeric Jetuka: An Integral Part of Assam’s Bohag Bihu Traditions Bohag Bihu 2025: Date, History, and Significance 10 Offbeat Getaways in Himachal to Unwind Unique Places to Visit in South India This April-May