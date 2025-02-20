17 C
500 BPF workers Join UPPL

KOKRAJHAR, Feb 19:  Altogether 500 BPF party workers joined UPPL in a joining ceremony organised by the Bhergaon Block UPPL on Wednesday.

The event, held in the 32 No Bhergaon constituency saw the presence of former Assam Cabinet minister Chandan Brahma.

New members include Tulosa Devi, vice president of the Central Women Cell. Speaking at the event, Daobaisa Boro, EM, expressed confidence that the UPPL would return to power in BTR in 2025. He credited Pramod Boro, UPPL president and BTR CEM, for restoring peace and driving development in the region.

Boro further stated that many leaders from BPF, other political parties, and non-political organisations are joining UPPL, strengthening the party’s position ahead of the upcoming elections.

