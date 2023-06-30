6 Gram Panchayat Employees Suspended and Arrested for Corruption in Assam’s Morigaon District

Morigaon, June 30: Six-gram panchayat employees in Assam’s Morigaon district have been suspended and arrested on charges of corruption. The Commissionerate of Panchayats and Rural Development took the decision to suspend them after their arrests.

The accused individuals have been identified as Mustafijur Rahman (Computer Assistant), Rekibuddin (former GPC), Partha Pratim Saikia (current GPC), Raju Bordoloi (GRC), Saiful Islam (Accredited engineer), and Niyamat Ali (former GPC).

The six employees are alleged to have misappropriated funds meant for beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). Following the revelations, they were arrested and are currently in jail.

This incident is reminiscent of a similar scam earlier this year in Lakhimpur district, where three panchayat employees were arrested in connection with PMAY. The employees, identified as Anup Chetri (secretary of the gram panchayat), Navakanta Doley (Gaon Panchayat Coordinator), and Hasim Phukan (ward member), were associated with Dikrong Gram Panchayat.

These arrests highlight the need for vigilant monitoring and strict enforcement of rules and regulations to prevent corruption and ensure that government schemes reach the intended beneficiaries. The authorities are expected to conduct a thorough investigation into these cases and take appropriate action against those found guilty.