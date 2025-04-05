700430 voters will cast votes in 972 polling stations in Morigaon 

HT Correspondent

JAGIROAD, April 4: The State Election Commission (SEC) has announced the date of the Panchayat elections, 2025. The Model Code of Conduct for Elections has already come into force in the Gaon Panchayat areas under Morigaon district. The Morigaon district commissioner and district election officer Devashish Sharma told reporters on Friday that the district administration has been making efforts to hold healthy and fair elections in the district.

Once the Model Code of Conduct comes into force, the administration, police, flying squads, static surveillance teams, expenditure monitoring committees and various cells will be on alert to prevent such violations. He sought the co-operation of the people through the media to conduct healthy and fair elections. He said the counting of votes will be held at the venues and a final decision has not yet been taken but will be announced in a few days.

He also said that 5,346 officers and employees will be recruited in the election process with 10 per cent reservation. Additional District Commissioner Sangita Barthakur briefed the journalists on the election preparations in the district. The second phase of the panchayat elections will be held on May 7 in Morigaon district, the State Election Commission announced. Voting will be held on May 7 from 7.30 am to 4.30 pm.

Counting of votes will be held on May 11 at 8 am. The total number of voters in Morigaon district for the panchayat elections is 700,430, of these, 354,785 are male voters, 345,632 are female voters and 13 are third gender voters. A total of 972 polling stations will be set up in Morigaon district for the panchayat elections. Morigaon district has 12 Zila Parishad constituencies, 5 Anchalik Panchayats, 84 Gaon Panchayats and 840 wards.