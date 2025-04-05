23.8 C
Guwahati
Saturday, April 5, 2025
type here...

700430 voters will cast votes in 972 polling stations in Morigaon 

5,346 officers and employees will be recruited in the election process

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

JAGIROAD, April 4: The State Election Commission (SEC) has announced the date of the Panchayat elections, 2025. The Model Code of Conduct for Elections has already come into force in the Gaon Panchayat areas under Morigaon district.  The Morigaon district commissioner and district election officer Devashish Sharma told reporters on Friday that the district administration has been making efforts to hold healthy and fair elections in the district.

- Advertisement -

Once the Model Code of Conduct comes into force, the administration, police, flying squads, static surveillance teams, expenditure monitoring committees and various cells will be on alert to prevent such violations.  He sought the co-operation of the people through the media to conduct healthy and fair elections.   He said the counting of votes will be held at the venues and a final decision has not yet been taken but will be announced in a few days. 

Related Posts:

He also said that 5,346 officers and employees will be recruited in the election process with 10 per cent reservation.  Additional District Commissioner Sangita Barthakur briefed the journalists on the election preparations in the district. The second phase of the panchayat elections will be held on May 7 in Morigaon district, the State Election Commission announced.  Voting will be held on May 7 from 7.30 am to 4.30 pm.

  Counting of votes will be held on May 11 at 8 am.  The total number of voters in Morigaon district for the panchayat elections is 700,430, of these, 354,785 are male voters, 345,632 are female voters and 13 are third gender voters.  A total of 972 polling stations will be set up in Morigaon district for the panchayat elections.  Morigaon district has 12 Zila Parishad constituencies, 5 Anchalik Panchayats, 84 Gaon Panchayats and 840 wards.

8 Comforting South Indian dishes for a light dinner
8 Comforting South Indian dishes for a light dinner
10 Magnificent Palaces Around the World to Visit at Least Once
10 Magnificent Palaces Around the World to Visit at Least Once
Best Honeymoon Destinations in India for a Romantic Getaway
Best Honeymoon Destinations in India for a Romantic Getaway
10 Best Places to See Asian Elephants in India
10 Best Places to See Asian Elephants in India
9 Beautiful Flowers to Grow in Your Balcony Garden This April
9 Beautiful Flowers to Grow in Your Balcony Garden This April

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Man with theft cases receives Assam CM’s Bihu gift

The Hills Times -
8 Comforting South Indian dishes for a light dinner 10 Magnificent Palaces Around the World to Visit at Least Once Best Honeymoon Destinations in India for a Romantic Getaway 10 Best Places to See Asian Elephants in India 9 Beautiful Flowers to Grow in Your Balcony Garden This April