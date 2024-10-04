7th National Nutrition Month concludes 

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, Oct 3: The 7th National Nutrition Month (Poshan Maah) 2024 concluded on Thursday at the Mori Eragaon Adarsh Anganwadi Centre under Morigaon Municipality. The event, which commenced on September 1, 2024, featured district commissioner Debashish Sharma as the chief guest.

During the program, the district commissioner urged Anganwadi workers and Anganwadi helpers to prioritise the health of children, pregnant women, and mothers. The event also celebrated International Girl Child Day 2024, as part of the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ initiative, and was moderated by the District Hub for Empowerment of Women in Morigaon.

A signature campaign was conducted alongside the program. On this occasion, nutritious food packages were distributed to girl children, while sanitary napkins were provided to adolescent girls. The program was attended by the district social welfare officer (DSWO) of Morigaon, child development project officers (CDPOs), supervisors, and district and block Poshan teams.