8 Assam Battalion NCC Secures Best NCC Unit Title

NAGAON, March 29: The 8 Assam Battalion National Cadet Corps (NCC) achieved a remarkable milestone as it clinched the title of the ‘Best NCC Unit’ in the north-east region.

On the occasion of this prestigious achievement, a grand felicitation ceremony was organised on Friday at the battalion’s headquarters, showcasing the dedication, discipline, and excellence exemplified by the unit under the dynamic leadership of its commanding officer, Colonel Amar Singh.

Deputy commissioner, Nagaon, Narendra Kr Shah, IAS, attended the event as the chief guest.

The ceremony witnessed a gathering of notable figures, including principals of various colleges and Assistant NCC Officers (ANOs), who joined in celebrating the remarkable achievements of the battalion. The atmosphere was abuzz with pride and enthusiasm as attendees hailed the exemplary efforts of the cadets and their mentors in upholding the values of the NCC.

Colonel Amar Singh, the driving force behind the battalion’s success, expressed his gratitude to the cadets and the entire team for their unwavering commitment and hard work. He emphasised the importance of discipline, teamwork, and service to the nation, which form the cornerstone of the NCC’s ethos.

Addressing the gathering, Narendra Kumar Shah appraised the 8 Assam Bn NCC for its outstanding performance and lauded the leadership of Colonel Amar Singh for instilling a sense of purpose and dedication among the cadets. He underscored the pivotal role played by the NCC in shaping the future leaders of the nation and fostering a spirit of patriotism and social responsibility.

During the program, cadets showcased their proficiency in various disciplines through captivating displays and demonstrations including precision drills, cultural activities, and others.

The program concluded with the presentation of awards and certificates to outstanding cadets recognising their exemplary contributions and achievements, as stated in a press note here.