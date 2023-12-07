92nd biennial session of Nagaon District Land Revenue Assistants and Supervisors Association

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Dec 6: The Nagaon Sadar Revenue Circle’s Land Revenue Assistant and Supervisors Association, in collaboration with its district unit, are gearing up for the 92nd Biennial Session of the Nagaon District Land Revenue Assistants and Supervisors Association. The two-day event is scheduled to take place on December 9 and December 10 at the office premises of Nagaon Sadar Revenue Circle.

Organised by Haren Bora and Khirod Hazarika, the president and secretary of the organising committee, the program will kick off with the unfurling of the flag on Saturday morning and conclude with a cultural program on Sunday evening.

The open session on Saturday will feature the presence of local MLA Rupak Sarma, district commissioner Narendra Kr Shah, Professor Arindam Borkatoki, and Dr Milan Neog as special invitees, adding significance to the event.