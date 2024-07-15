97,495 youths recruited, aiming for 1.5 lakh in Assam: CM

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 15: Addressing the distribution of appointment letters to new recruits in the Education Department today, the Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized a major accomplishment of the present government.

The state government has initiated additional measures to hire 1,000 young individuals for government positions on August 15, in accordance with their ambitious goal of recruiting 150,000 youths over a five-year period.

Taking to micro-blogging site X, the Chief Minister’s Office stated, “With this distribution, the total number of appointments has risen to 97,495. The state government led by HCM has taken further steps to recruit 1,000 youths into government jobs on August 15, aligning with their ambitious plan to recruit 1.50 lakh youths within a five-year term.”

During the ceremony, the Chief Minister announced that ever since taking office, the state government has helped secure jobs for 97,454 people.

Sarma also mentioned that the government is dedicated to merit-based appointments, aiming to eradicate corruption in recruitment processes.

Sarma further expressed pride in empowering Assam’s youth and their families, highlighting the renewed interest in education and career aspirations among students aiming for government positions.

Additionally, emphasizing the broader impact of recruitment in the education sector, Chief Minister Sarma underscored its role in societal development, including cultural and extracurricular activities that benefit students.

Moreover, Chief Minister Sarma emphasized the state’s commitment to fostering entrepreneurship among students, particularly in engineering colleges.