‘A Visit’ program to assess health services in Dima Hasao

GUWAHATI, Aug 7: Principal secretary Thai Tsho Daulagupu, ACS, of Dima Hasao Autonomous Council, convened a press meet along with media persons in the presence of DHAC EM Samuel Changsan regarding the upcoming ‘A Visit’ programme at the principal secretary Conference Hall, Dima Hasao Autonomous Council, Haflong.

During the press meet, principal secretary Daulagupu informed that with an initiative of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC), Dima Hasao, in association with the Health & Family Welfare Department, Dima Hasao Government of Assam, has decided to conduct the programme titled ‘A Visit’ on August 8, 2024.

‘A Visit’ is based on the best practices adopted from Axom Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) by implementing the Gunotsav programme. NCHAC has decided to conduct the programme ‘A Visit’ to assess the quality of services provided and the delivery of health institutions at the grassroots level in all the 76 sub-centres at the AAM level in Dima Hasao district.

During the meeting, DHAC EM Samuel Changsan informed that DHAC CEM, EMs, MACs, and senior officers of the district will be deputed as visitors to different sub-centres. The visitors will assess the sub-centres, including their infrastructure, human resources, community involvement, and quality of services. EM Changsan explained that the motto of the programme is to identify and address the gaps in the health facilities, to prepare specific action plans for health institutions at the grassroots level, to increase the utilisation of services in sub-centres, to make the health system and health workers more effective and efficient, and to bring accountability and transparency to the system.