AAJAOA To Celebrate 75 Years Of Service With Maharajat Jayanti

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, Dec 25: In commemoration of the remarkable 75 years of service by the All Assam Junior Agriculture Officers’ Association (AAJAOA), preparations are underway for the grand celebration of Maharajat Jayanti on January 27, 28, and 29, 2024, at Sishuram Hazarika Samanyai Khetra in Morigaon.

The unveiling of the Maharajat Jayanti program was initiated with the ceremonial erection of the lai-khuta at the late Sishuram Hazarika Khetra today. Mriganab Das, EAC of Morigaon, along with DAO Ashok Sarma, JAO Dibya Jyoti Hazarika, Lakhi Narayan Deb Mishra, Ex DAO, and local farmers participated in the enthusiastic ceremony.

A felicitation program preceded the lai-khuta ceremony, organised by the members of the organisation. The lai-khuta erection ceremony was presided over by Divya Jyoti Hazarika, secretary of the Maharajat Jayanti’s reception committee. The event saw the presence of key figures such as Buddha Kumar Nath, president of the Central Committee of Junior Agricultural Officers Association, Gopal Hazarika, secretary of the reception committee, and Rajen Deka.

The three-day Maharajat Jayanti festival is set to feature various activities, including farmer training, agricultural seminars, exhibitions, competitions, delegate meetings, topic selection sessions, and a diverse array of indigenous and tribal food items. Cultural activities will also be an integral part of the celebration.

The meeting, chaired by Central Committee president Buddha Kumar Nath, concluded with the adoption of several crucial resolutions aimed at ensuring the successful and harmonious celebration of the upcoming Maharajat Jayanti program, with an appeal for the cooperation of all sections of the people.