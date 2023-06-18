23.9 C
Guwahati
Sunday, June 18, 2023
type here...

AAKRASU felicitates meritorious students

Assam
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Exif_JPEG_420
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, June 17:  The district committee of All Assam Koch Rajbongshi Students’ Union (AAKRASU) on Saturday felicitated altogether 210 meritorious students who secured position in declaration of the results of the HSLC and HS -2023, of the community at Pobitora Hut.

- Advertisement -

Morigaon Superintendent of Police Hemanta Kr Das inaugurated the event at Pobitora Hut at 11 am.

A meeting pertaining to the felicitation programme was held which was presided over by the president of AAKRASU, Morigaon district committee Dhanti Deka. Member of Tiwa Autonomous Council (TAC) Ajit Deka and the Chairman of OBC Board, Morigaon Sibaji Deka greeted the meritorious students’ and spoke on the event at length in the programme.

Earlier the Superintendent of Police Hemanta Kr Das delivered a valuable speech inspiring the attended students’ at length in the meeting.

Career Options In Psychology
Career Options In Psychology
Is Coconut Water Safe For Diabetics?
Is Coconut Water Safe For Diabetics?
10 Anti-Ageing Fruits For A Youthful Glow
10 Anti-Ageing Fruits For A Youthful Glow
Interesting Wedding Rituals Of North East India
Interesting Wedding Rituals Of North East India
Slowest Animals In The World
Slowest Animals In The World
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Demand for winter capital in Tura comes to the fore

The Hills Times - 0
Career Options In Psychology Is Coconut Water Safe For Diabetics? 10 Anti-Ageing Fruits For A Youthful Glow Interesting Wedding Rituals Of North East India Slowest Animals In The World