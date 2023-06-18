AAKRASU felicitates meritorious students

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, June 17: The district committee of All Assam Koch Rajbongshi Students’ Union (AAKRASU) on Saturday felicitated altogether 210 meritorious students who secured position in declaration of the results of the HSLC and HS -2023, of the community at Pobitora Hut.

Morigaon Superintendent of Police Hemanta Kr Das inaugurated the event at Pobitora Hut at 11 am.

A meeting pertaining to the felicitation programme was held which was presided over by the president of AAKRASU, Morigaon district committee Dhanti Deka. Member of Tiwa Autonomous Council (TAC) Ajit Deka and the Chairman of OBC Board, Morigaon Sibaji Deka greeted the meritorious students’ and spoke on the event at length in the programme.

Earlier the Superintendent of Police Hemanta Kr Das delivered a valuable speech inspiring the attended students’ at length in the meeting.