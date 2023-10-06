AAMSU stages sit-in demonstration in Gossaigaon

HT Correspondent

GOSSAIGAON, Oct 5: The All Assam Minority Students Union (AAMSU) organized a 2-hour sit-in demonstration in front of the SDO Civil office in Gossaigaon, protesting against the treatment of minorities in Assam and various other grievances.

- Advertisement -

Under the leadership of the West Kokrajhar District Committee, AAMSU, and several Anchalik committees, around five hundred AAMSU activists and supporters participated in the demonstration. They held banners and placards, chanted slogans against the government, and voiced their demands. Some of the key demands included providing Aadhaar cards to those who were deprived due to the NRC, halting the immediate closure of government schools, reversing the decision to stop providing free textbooks to students, and including minority people in Basundhara Scheme II.

Rafiqul Islam, Vice-president of the Central Committee AAMSU, strongly criticized the BJP government, calling for the cancellation of its controversial decisions. He warned of launching a vigorous democratic movement if their demands were not met. He also criticized the government for its promises, citing examples of increased gas cylinder prices and higher electricity tariffs despite promises to improve electricity services in Assam.