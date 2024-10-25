22 C
Guwahati
Friday, October 25, 2024
AAP announces candidates for Behali, Samaguri seats

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
GUWAHATI, Oct 24: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday announced that it will contest two seats in the November 13 bypolls in Assam, naming its candidates for Behali and Samaguri constituencies.

Bypolls will be held in Dholai (SC), Sidli (ST), and Bongaigaon, besides Behali and Samaguri. The bypolls were necessitated following the election of the sitting MLAs to the Lok Sabha earlier this year.

AAP’s Northeast coordinator Rajesh Sharma and state president Manoj Dhanowar, addressing a press meet here, said that party candidates for Behali and Samaguri are Ananta Gogoi and Nurul Amin Choudhury respectively.

Both of them will file their nominations on Friday, the last day for doing so, they added.

AAP is contesting the bypolls with the slogans of corruption-free government, development and work-oriented politics, the party leaders said, adding they hope for the support of all party workers and the general public in both the constituencies.

The ruling BJP-AGP-UPPL alliance had held four of the constituencies that are going for the bypolls, while one was held by Congress.

BJP has fielded its candidates in three seats, leaving one each for AGP and UPPL.

The Congress has named its nominees for all five seats, leading to its exit from a united opposition forum, Asom Sonmilito Moncho (ASOM) over seat-sharing row.

The ASOM has announced that it will contest from one seat, in which its member-party CPI(ML) Liberation will field its candidate.

Polling will be held on November 13 and votes will be counted on November 23. (PTI)

