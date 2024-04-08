24 C
AAP organises hunger strike

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, April 7: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Demow constituency, in association with the Sivasagar District Committee, organised a hunger strike program in Demow Chariali on Sunday in a demonstration of solidarity for Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is currently incarcerated and reportedly in deteriorating health. The hunger strike took place from 11 am to 5 pm on Sunday. They criticised the government. In the program, Chandan Jyoti Phukan, president of AAP, Sivasagar district, along with other AAP leaders, was present.

