Monday, February 12, 2024
AASAA leaders express frustration over unfulfilled promises

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, Feb 11: On Saturday, the Margherita Regional Committee of the All Adivasi Student Association of Assam (AASAA) took a stand against perceived injustices by the current government, both at the union and state levels. They plastered posters across every corner of Margherita subdivision to voice their dissent.

Sanjay Barla, president (i/c), and Samuel Topno, general secretary of the AASAA Margherita Regional Committee, expressed disappointment with the BJP’s unfulfilled promises. They highlighted the party’s pledge to grant Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the Adivasi community in Assam before the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. However, after 10 years of BJP rule at the union level and 8 years at the state level, these assurances remain unmet.

Barla emphasised their demands, including the issuance of land pattas to Adivasi residents, a daily wage of Rs 551 for all tea garden workers in Assam, modernisation of primary schools and hospitals in tea garden areas, and the provision of caste certificates to Adivasi individuals in Assam. They warned that if these demands are not addressed promptly, the Adivasi community will refuse to vote for the BJP in the upcoming elections.

In a show of determination, the AASAA Margherita Regional Committee vowed to continue their poster campaign across villages, towns, buildings, walls, roads, and other structures within the 83rd Margherita Constituency of Tinsukia district until their grievances are acknowledged and addressed.

